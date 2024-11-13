Bruins Lose Key Defenseman For Multiple Weeks
The Boston Bruins haven’t been overly proud of their 2024-25 season up to this point, but will be forced to move forward without a key defenseman for the time being. Hampus Lindholm was an early exit from the Bruins lineup in their win over the St. Louis Blues.
After practice the following day, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery provided an update on Lindholm and his injury, saying the 30-year-old will be out for multiple weeks.
“Hampus is lower-body injury,” Montgomery said. “It’s going to be weeks. Weeks is plural, don’t ask me next week, please.”
Lindholm left against the Blues in the first period after blocking a wrist shot from Justin Faulk. After getting hit with the puck, Lindholm fell to the ice, briefly clutching at his right knee.
The Bruins went on to defeat the Blues by a score of 3-2 and improve to 8-7-2 on the year. Lindholm was credited with 8:17 of ice time on eight shifts in the first period.
This is Lindholm’s third full season with the Bruins after being traded to Boston from the Anaheim Ducks during the 2021-22 season. In 17 games played this year, Lindholm has three goals and four assists for seven total points.
Three goals already matches his goal total from the 2023-24 season. In 180 games played with the Bruins, he has 91 total points (16G-75A) and led the NHL in plus/minus in 2022-23 with a plus-49 rating.
To help fill the space left open by Linholm, the Brunis recalled Jordan Oesterle from the American Hockey League.
