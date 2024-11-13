Capitals Rekindling Stanley Cup Team
Trades are usually few and far between in the early stages of an NHL season, but the Washington Capitals were involved in an early deal that did more than just bolster their forward depth. In a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Capitals brought back veteran center Lars Eller in exchange for two draft picks.
Eller played seven years with the Capitals between 2016 and 2023, and was a key piece to their Stanley Cup championship in 2018.
While the Capitals might not have the same chances at the Cup they did in 2018, Eller isn’t the first player from that championship team to return to Washington. Before the start of the 2024-25 season, the Capitals brought in forward Jakub Vrana to a professional tryout contract before signing him to a full deal.
With Eller and Vrana back in the fold, the Capitals appear to be looking for the same spark they had in 2018.
“We’re getting the band back together,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said.
Not only were Eller and Vrana on the Capitals championship team, but they were key contributors during the playoffs.
Eller appeared in all 24 games, scoring seven goals and 11 assists for 18 total points. He scored three game-winning goals along the way, including the Cup clincher against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Vrana didn’t produce as much as Eller in the 2018 postseason, with only three goals and five assists for eight total points, but it was the timing of his production. Two of Vrana’s three goals were game-winners, both against the rival Penguins.
Vrana’s third goal that playoff run also came in the Cup-deciding game against the Golden Knights.
There has been a bit of turnover since the Capitals 2018 Cup run, with captain Alex Ovechkin, Wilson, and John Carlson as the last three standing from that team. Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie are still around, but injuries have gotten in the way of them hitting the ice.
Eller and Vrana returning not only add good depth to the Capitals lineup, but bring more of the good vibes from their memorable 2018 team.
"Getting the band back together" usually doesn't pan out for teams, but the Capitals feel like a different story.
Not only are key pieces returning to the Capitals from their championship team, but they’re playing at an extremely high level in 2024-25. They hold a 10-4-0 record with 20 standings points for third in the Metropolitan Division.
Ovechkin is 39 years old, but scoring like he’s still in his prime with 10 goals in 14 games. Dylan Strome is settling in nicely next to Ovechkin in place of Backstrom. Other youngsters like Connor McMichael and Aliakei Protas are producing well as they start to hit their prime.
It’s not clear if the Capitals can label themselves are true Cup contenders again, but they are certainly looking to do more than just sneak into the playoffs like they did last year.
