Bruins Must Pivot With Next HC Hire
The Boston Bruins wanted Mike Sullivan as their next head coach, but the New York Rangers snatched the Stanley Cup-winning coach up before they could make their move. It's a tough blow for the franchise, which is hoping to land the perfect candidate as their next bench boss.
Thankfully, the ideal hire is still available for the Bruins. There are incredible candidates outside the NHL, like David Carle of the University of Denver. Some veterans, such as John Tortorella, Joel Quenneville, Jeff Blashill, and Jay Woodcroft, are also searching for their next gig. The Bruins' management team has been clear that they aren't rushing to name their next coach and will be patient as they identify the right fit.
That's likely a nice way of saying "our next head coach is still working." With Sullivan off the table, a pivot to Hershey Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson feels like the most logical pivot.
Nelson checks off a list of criteria for the Bruins. This would technically be his second time as a head coach in the NHL. He was the interim coach of the Edmonton Oilers in 2014-2015 but was not named the permanent replacement. Still, this wouldn't be his first time coaching an NHL team. That's important for a team like Boston, who believes it can quickly return to Stanley Cup contention.
Secondly, Nelson's a winner. He's proven it multiple times in the AHL, winning the Calder Cup with both the Grand Rapid Griffins and the Hershey Bears as their head coach. He's displayed an excellent ability to lead a locker room regardless of the makeup and get the best out of them.
Lastly, Nelson's only 55 years old. That's plenty youthful for the Bruins, and if their retooling plans extend beyond a year or two, Nelson is likely to still be the man for the job.
The Bruins unfortunately must pivot after the Rangers hired Sullivan, but that doesn't mean they are coming out of their coaching search worse off. With Sullivan gone, they can turn their focus to a coach like Todd Nelson, who may just be the perfect fit waiting for Boston.
