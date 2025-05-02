Rangers Name Mike Sullivan HC
The New York Rangers have officially named Mike Sullivan as the 38th head coach in franchise history. Following a brief courting process from the Rangers, Sullivan quickly finds a new position after being fired by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sullivan joins the Rangers less than two weeks after his dismissal from the Penguins. As the head coach in Pittsburgh, he established himself as one of the NHL’s best. He won two Stanley Cups with the organization in 2016 and 2017, and amassed a record of 409-255-89 over ten seasons with the team. His 409 wins stand as the most in franchise history. In the postseason, he accumulated a record of 44-38 in 82 games.
This will be Sullivan’s third opportunity as a head coach in the NHL. Before becoming an elite HC with the Penguins, he had a crack at guiding the Boston Bruins. Hired in 2003, the Bruins made him the 26th coach in their organization’s history. He had an incredible first campaign, but couldn’t repeat that success in the following seasons before being fired in June of 2006.
Between his time in Boston and Pittsburgh, Sullivan became one of the most respected assistant and associate coaches in the NHL. He served as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, and Rangers.
Sullivan assumes control of the team after a disappointing 2024-2025 season. The Rangers were supposed to be a contender for the Stanley Cup, but missed the postseason entirely on the back of a miserable second half. Still, the organization has a core that management believes in. Adding Sully to the mix is an effort to maximize that core before the inevitable rebuild comes. The rest of the coaching staff that will join their new head coach has yet to be announced, but Breakaway On SI will provide any updates as they are made available.
