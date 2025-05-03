What to Watch For: Stars and Avalanche Game 7
It all comes down to this for the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. Two of the NHL's top teams this year have battled back and forth in the first round, but remain knotted at 3-3. A winner-take-all Game 7 now awaits them. Let's explore three things to watch for as the Stars and Avalanche battle for their playoff lives.
1. Oettinger vs. Blackwood
Game 7 often comes down to which teams gets the better goaltending, and this series has already had its fair share of elite puck-stopping from Jake Oettinger and MacKenzie Blackwood. Blackwood has a 3-3 record with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout. Oettinger has also gone 3-3 with a 2.99 GAA and .909 save percentage. Two of the league's top net minders will now battle it out with the opportunity to propel their team on to the next round.
2. Rantanen Reigns?
Stars winger Mikko Rantanen has seven points in the past two games, leading Dallas in scoring in the first round. The explosion of offense comes after a silent first few games. The Stars need Rantanen to continue this torrid stretch against his former team in Game 7. If he dominates again, Dallas's likelihood of advancing skyrockets.
3. Who is the Hero?
The best players for each team are the easy option, but can someone from either team step up and be the hero? Game 7s are moments where the unlikeliest heroes step up, and this one is no different. Could a depth forward, like Stars winger Colin Blackwell, step up again? Can a bottom-six winger like Jack Drury be the difference-maker for the Avalanche? Will a bottom-pairing defender provide a timely showing of offense? It's all on the table as the Central Division rivals square off once more in Game 7.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!