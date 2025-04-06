Bruins Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention
The Boston Bruins are nearing the end of a disastrous 2024-25 season, and they will not see postseason hockey for the first time since 2016. The Bruins have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention thanks to a Montreal Canadiens victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
With a brutal 31-37-9 record, the Bruins are in last place in the Eastern Conference in April for the first time since 1997. A recent 10-game losing streak is the longest they’ve gone without a win in over a decade and there has been no shortage of drama all season long.
From tension-filled contract negotiations with goalie Jeremy Swayman, to firing their head coach, to trading away their now-former captain Brad Marchand, the Bruins haven’t had any fun in 2024-25.
Swayman and the Bruins eventually came to an agreement on a new eight-year contract extension, but the first year didn’t go as planned. In 54 games played, Swayman has a 21-28-6 record with a league-leading 164 goals allowed.
Superstar forward David Pastrnak is still at the top of his game and leading the Bruins in every way possible. In 76 games, he has 37 goals and 52 assists for 89 total points, each of which are the best marks on the team.
The Bruins waved the white flag at the trade deadline sending away Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, and Brandon Carlo.
Just two seasons ago, the Bruins made NHL history with the most wins in a single season with 65. With a roster that has been nearly completely overturned, the Bruins have fallen back to Earth hard.
The 2024-25 season will be the Bruins third time missing the playoffs since 2007. They’ve been one of the NHL’s best teams for nearly two decades, and are hopeful this season is just a one-off and can get right back to their winning ways next year.
