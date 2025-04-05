Bruins Recall Top Prospect From Maple Leafs Trade
After blowing up their roster at the trade deadline, the Boston Bruins have now lost 10 games in a row and plummeted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
With their season all but over - they can be eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday - the Bruins are giving one of their new young pieces a chance at the NHL level.
On Saturday morning, the Bruins recalled 20-year-old forward Fraser Minten from the AHL on an emergency basis, and he will make his debut for Boston against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET. The Bruins acquired Minten as part of the trade that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline.
Minten, a second-round pick by Toronto in the 2022 NHL Draft, appeared in 15 NHL games for the Maple Leafs earlier this season, notching four points (two goals, two assists). He's also appeared in 36 AHL games for the Toronto Marlies and Providence Bruins, recording 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).
"The new group's different, so there's that coming in," Minten told reporters Saturday morning. "And then, I've never skated on this rink before, never been in this city before, so that's all new stuff. So definitely lots of new things."
The silver lining to the Bruins falling out of the playoff race is that allows youngsters like Minten to get some valuable experience without much pressure. While the players and coaches are obviously still aiming to win, not having to worry about the standings does take some weight off their shoulders.
That said, Minten and the Bruins will look to play spoiler for the Hurricanes, who have won 12 of their past 15 games coming into this matchup. Carolina is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
