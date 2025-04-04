Bruins Continue to Sink Amid Losing Streak
The 2024-25 season has reached the final few weeks and the Boston Bruins are in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins have been one of the league’s best teams for nearly 30 years, but this season has been a disaster from start to finish.
With a 30-37-9 record, this is the first time since 1997 that the Bruins are in last place of the East in the month of April.
The Bruins’ recent downfall can be attributed to a lengthy losing streak that hasn’t been seen in Boston in quite some time. With a loss to the rival Montreal Canadiens, the Bruins’ losing streak extended to 10 games.
It’s been over a decade since the Bruins lost 10 straight games. Their 0-9-1 run has coincided with their plummeting to the bottom of the East.
The Bruins’ sole standings point in their last 10 games came from an overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. To really put salt in the wounds, the Sabres were the East’s worst team for most of the season.
Even before this losing streak started, the Bruins had already seemingly waived the white flag on the season. They traded away their captain, Brad Marchand, to the rival Florida Panthers at the trade deadline, and their losing ways had already started.
The Bruins entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a pair of regulation losses and have won just three games since returning.
Since the start of February, the Bruins have a 5-15-3 record. The San Jose Sharks are the worst team in the NHL this season, and they’ve gone 5-12-4 in that same time. One of the Sharks’ five wins came against the Bruins.
Just two seasons ago, the Bruins put together a historic campaign notching the most wins in a single season in NHL history. Now, with a completely different roster, the Bruins are setting up for a historically bad finish.
The Bruins haven’t been this low in the standings this late in the season in nearly 30 years, while it’s been a decade since they’ve gone winless in 10 consecutive games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!