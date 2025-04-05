Islanders Forward Should Avoid Supplemental Discipline
New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat was the center of attention in the team's contest against the Minnesota Wild. During their recent meeting, Horvat and Wild defender Jacob Middleton were involved in a scary-looking incident.
As the Islanders and Wild skaters were going toward a loose puck near the end boards, Horvat put his free hand on Middleton's back as he took possession of the puck. Middleton then wobbled and fell headfirst into the boards. He was dazed for a moment, but was able to skate off the ice under his own power after medical personnel checked on him on the ice. Horvat was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play.
The play is a polarizing one. Understandably, the Wild are livid about the call and felt a major penalty was called for. The team's general manager, Bill Guerin, reportedly told the media at the game to not ask Wild head coach John Hynes about the call and instead direct questions to the officiating crew.
Here's the problem with the tirade Guerin unleashed: it ignores what actually happened on the ice. Did Horvat have his free hand on Middleton's back? Yes, he did. But the "push" Horvat gave was so minor. It wasn't the reason Middleton fell into the boards. Middleton isn't even on both of his skates as he goes into the corner and loses his balance way too easily. The fall itself was scary, and thankfully, he avoided serious injury, but it's not an action that requires discipline from the league.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has yet to issue an update at the time of writing. The Islanders play next against the Washington Capitals, in what could be a historic game for the NHL. Whether or not they will have Horvat available is unclear, but the league should not discipline the Islanders forward for this play.
