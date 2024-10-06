BREAKING: Bruins Sign Jeremy Swayman to Massive Extension
The Boston Bruins have been attempting to sign their restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman to a near contract for months. The negotiations have been one of the most interesting, entertaining, and dramatic contract processes in the NHL, with much of it playing out in the public and through the media. Over the last few weeks, there was growing pessimism that any deal would culminate between Boston and Swayman.
But, progress happens quickly in the NHL and for the Bruins. After reports that negotiations were heading towards a conclusion, Boston has reportedly finalized a new contract with their restricted free agent goalie. According to NHL insider and 32 Thoughts podcast host Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins and Swayman have agreed to a huge contract extension. The deal is an eight-year contract that carries an average annual value of $8.25 million.
With this deal, the Bruins have their top net minder under contract for the next eight seasons. The organization's social media team shared a brief clip of Swayman arriving to the team's facilities.
Swayman is now set for his first season as the sole occupant of the Bruins' net. The team traded away his running mate of the past few seasons, Linus Ullmark, to the Ottawa Senators this summer. To replace him, they acquired veteran puck-stopped Joonas Korpisalo, giving the team one of the best back-ups in the NHL.
Swayman is entering his fifth season with the Bruins'. The team originally drafted him in the fourth-round of the 2017 NHL Draft. After establishing himself as one of the premier goalies in the NCAA at the University of Maine, it took barely any time for Swayman to join the NHL club, making his debut during the 2020-2021 season.
Since then, Swayman's been excellent for Boston. He's started 125 games, compiling a 79-33-15 record with a save percentage of .919% and a goals against average of 2.34. Now armed with an eight-year deal, the Bruins are ready for Swayman to backstop the team on their next Stanley Cup run.
