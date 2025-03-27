Boston vs Ohio State: What to Watch in Frozen Four Opener
The 2025 Men's Frozen Four tournament is now here. The first game starts with a battle between Boston University and Ohio State University.
The matchup is one of the most intriguing of the opening round. BU enters as the #7 team in the NCAA in the latest PairWise rankings with a 21-13-2 record. Their season highlight came when they defeated Boston College to capture their 32nd Beanpot Title.
Ohio State comes in as the #10 team in the nation with a record of 24-13-2. The program is building and keeping pace in a loaded Big 10 conference, and this is a golden opportunity to show they are one of the dominant programs.
Players to Watch: BU
The strength of this BU team lies in its blue line. Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson is one of the top defensive prospects in the NCAA and scored 40 points in 35 games as a freshman. Similarly, Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander is regarded as a future top-four defender for the team. He recorded 22 points in 35 games.
Offensively, a player to keep an eye on is Ryan Greene. The Chicago Blackhawks 2022 second round pick is one of the top scorers for the team and their captain. He's collected 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 36 games.
Players to Watch: OSU
The best name in the tournament and top scorer to watch goes to Gunnarwolfe Fontaine. The 24-year-old forward, whose rights belong to the Nashville Predators, led the Buckeyes in goals, assists, and points. Fontaine netted 17 goals and added 23 assists for 40 points.
A potential difference maker in this game is Davis Burnside. The 21-year-old is a balanced player and his offense took a huge step in his junior season. He scored 14 goals and added 19 assists, making him a threat on both sides of the puck.
Prediction: BU advances with a 4-2 victory.
Ohio State put together an impressive season, but Boston University is the better squad. They've beaten better teams already this season and should advance.
