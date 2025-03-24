Blue Jackets Attempt to End Skid Against Islanders
The Columbus Blue Jackets are desperate to get back on the winning path, and their next challenge comes against the New York Islanders. The Jackets had a firm grasp on a postseason spot just a few weeks ago, but that playoff certainty vanished in the midst of a losing streak.
The Blue Jackets have dropped six straight contests and fallen four points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s been a difficult few weeks for Columbus, but this upcoming contest against the Islanders is the perfect opportunity to turn things around.
The Islanders are two points in front of the Blue Jackets and jockeying alongside them for one of the final Wild Card spots. Not only could the Jackets gain on the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in the Wild Card race, they’d move into a tie with the Islanders with a victory.
The Blue Jackets are hoping the return of two key veterans will help earn a win. Center Sean Monahan and defenseman Erik Gudbranson were both activated off Injured Reserve after lengthy absences. Monahan was playing some of the best hockey of his NHL career before an injury put him on the shelf. In 41 games, he has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points while averaging 19:27 minutes of ice time.
Similarly, the rugged Gudbranson has found a home in Columbus. His defensive presence and toughness are a critical complementary element for this scrappy Blue Jackets squad. Getting both of these veterans back should be a huge infusion of energy just in the nick of time.
The Blue Jackets are running out of time to get back on track. With 13 games remaining, they cannot afford any more losses in regulation. That test starts with a make-or-break game against their divisional opponent.
