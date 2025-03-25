Controversial Call Robs Islanders of Win Over Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating the New York Islanders in a recent contest. The two Metropolitan Division combatants are jockeying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and this matchup was crucial.
The Islanders thought they had the Blue Jackets in the final seconds of the third period. Unfortunately, the officials made a controversial call on the ice that took away the potential game-winning goal for New York.
Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri gained control of the puck behind the Blue Jackets goal and sent it toward his teammate on the half wall. He then went hard to the net to screen Blue Jackets goalie, Elvis Merzlikins. For a brief moment, Merzlikins and Palmieri are right next to one anothe and the Jackets goalie even put his forearm into the back of the Isles winger. A shot from the point deflected off Palmieri's stick a moment later, beating Merzlikins.
The only problem was the officials waved the goal off immediately. The call on the ice was that it was no goal due to goaltender interference.
After a review, the officials confirmed the call on the ice. The decision meant that the game stayed tied at 3-3, and the teams needed overtime to settle things. The Islanders eventually lost in the shootout, surrendering the extra point to their divisional foe.
Following the game, the Islanders locker room was not pleased. Andrew Gross of Newsday shared some of the team's thoughts postgame via his X account. One of the players vocal about his displeasure was veteran forward Bo Horvat. He voiced his frustration with the lack of clarity around goalie interference. Because of this, it's making it even tougher and confusing to play around the crease.
Of course, the Islanders had chances in overtime and the shootout to win. The frustration around the controversial call derailed the team and the Blue Jackets capitalized. Now, there is just two points separating four teams vying for the final Wild Card spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!