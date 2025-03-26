Penguins, Oilers Among Teams Interested in NCAA Forward
The trade deadline is in the rearview and teams across the NHL are starting to look towards the college ranks to find key pieces of upcoming rosters. An NCAA player who is catching a surprising amount of attention is Cornell’s Dalton Bancroft.
In 34 games with the Cornell Big Red this season, Bancroft has scored 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 total points. That’s a step down from his 2023-24 season that saw 31 points (12G-19A), but teams are attracted to his size and skill set.
Standing at six-foot-three, 207 pounds, Bancroft is a power forward that quite a few teams around the NHL are in desperate need of in their lineup. According to a source with RG, as many as four or five teams have taken an interest in Bancroft.
The RG source lists teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and Tampa Bay Lightning as all having an interest in the sizable college free agent.
“He’s got that rare power-forward package that so many teams covet these days,” the source told RG. “He’s big; he’s not afraid to drive to the net or dig deep in the corners, and he can skate. When he’s playing that north-south game to perfection, he’s really hard to stop.”
Bancroft isn’t a top free agent at the college level, but he brings a specific game that teams are looking out for. He’ll also have a chance to boost his status at the upcoming Frozen Four tournament.
Cornell is set to kick off their tournament against second seeded Michigan State. If Cornell can pull off an upset, go on a run, and be led by Bancroft, it’s safe to expect his free agent stock will see a huge rise.
Teams are desperate for power forwards who have the right tools, and at 24 there is interest to see if Bancroft’s game can translate to the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!