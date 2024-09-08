Sabres Could Face Serious Consequences With Failed Season
The Buffalo Sabres haven’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, holding the longest active postseason drought in the NHL and second longest in North American sports. Despite the brutal run, the Sabres have slowly been improving in recent seasons.
In 2022-23, the Sabres finished with a 42-33-7 record and missed the playoffs by a point. 2023-24 they went 39-37-6, and missed the postseason by a handful of points, but they were in the race for most of the season.
Heading into 2024-25, the expectations are higher than ever in Buffalo as they look to end their postseason drought. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, there are going to be big changes with the Sabres if they don’t reach the playoffs.
“This is a team, internally, that they’ve talked a lot about if they don’t go to the playoffs this year, there could be big consequences,” Friedman said. “I think everybody here understands the pressure… There are no excuses this season.”
Led by a skilled group of youngsters, the Sabres front office did a nice job adding a veteran presence and depth to their roster. If the goal is the fight their way back into a playoff spot, the new additions should be a huge help.
Forwards like Jason Zucker, Sam Lafferty, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel will bring much-needed support all around the Sabres lineup. Trading for Ryan McLeod also adds to an underratedly strong center group.
Even the key names that have been around for a few seasons should continue to improve, making the Sabres even more dangerous on all sides of the puck. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Rasmus Dahlin all know how important it is for the Sabres to get back to playing meaningful hockey.
The biggest question mark in Buffalo might be starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Is he ready to take the jump and carry the load or will he continue to limbo?
“He’s their guy.”
The Sabres committed to Luukkonen with a five-year contract that will earn him $4.75 million annually. It’s his net for the 2024-25 season. There is still some organizing to do with the backup role, but Luukkonen will backstop the Sabres to what they hope is their first playoff appearance in 13 years.
2024-25 is a make-or-break year for the Sabres, and everyone in the organization knows it. If things don’t go well, it could be a tough summer of 2025.
“It’s pretty simple,” Friedman said. “If you don’t do it this year, there’s going to be consequences. Everybody knows it.”
