Devils In Tough Spot With Top Free Agent
The expectations are sky-high for the New Jersey Devils heading into the 2024-25 season, but there is still one important piece of offseason business to take care of. Young forward Dawson Mercer is still a restricted free agent and will need a new contract before the Devils enter training camp.
Mercer is a 22-year-old forward coming off of the worst year of his short career, but there is an obvious expectation of great things to come. With such high hopes for the future star player, what kind of deal can he sign ahead of 2024-25?
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Dawson’s contract likely won’t be a long-term deal.
“I look at their cap situation, I just don’t see how a long-term deal works,” Friedman said. “I suspect this is going to be a bridge, barring anything else.”
The Devils have just under $5 million in salary cap space to work with and Mercer is the last player who still needs a deal within the organization. Projections believe Mercer can make upwards of $6 million annually, and without any corresponding moves, that obviously wouldn’t fit the Devils’ cap situation.
A bridge deal might look something like a two-year deal worth around $3.7 million annually. To fit under the cap, that might be the best option for the Devils.
Mercer has played three seasons at the NHL level with the Devils and is yet to miss a game. Playing in all 82 games each year, Mercer has recorded 64 goals and 67 assists for 131 career points. His best season came in 2022-23 when he picked up 56 points (27G-29A).
While waiting for a deal to be signed, Mercer is slated to start the 2024-25 season on the second line with Jack Hughes and Timo Meier.
A lot is riding on the 2024-25 season for the Devils, with some even taking them as Stanley Cup contenders. They’ll need Mercer in the fold and back to his 2022-23 form if they want to make it that far.
