Oilers Collaborate with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes
The Edmonton Oilers are getting ready for the 2024-2025 season. After a heart-breaking defeat in the Stanley Cup Finals, the team is primed for a revenge season. The team signed superstar Leon Draisaitl to a huge contract, making him the highest-paid player on the team and NHL history.
With training camp around the corner for the Oilers, the team is getting in on some off-season fun with the time they have left. WWE wrestling made its way to Edmonton and Rogers Place for a recent episode of Friday Night Smackdown! The organization welcomed the company with open arms and even participated in some of the events.
One of the highlights of WWE's visit was the Oilers recognizing the company's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. Holding the top title in their organization and being the face of their brand, the Oilers provided Rhodes with his own team uniform. The WWE superstar shared a photo of the gift on his X account.
The Oilers and Rhodes didn't stop their collaboration there. They also released a one of a kind, limited-edition t-shirt that was available at Rogers Place during the show. The common phrase said during Cody Rhodes' rise to the top of the WWE was "Finish the Story", referring his pursuit of the WWE Championship. The Oilers and Rhodes are very similar, as now the Oilers are trying to finish their own story and win the Stanley Cup Championship. In recognition of that, the t-shirt featured Edmonton Oilers' colors and Rhodes' logo with the "Finish the Story" tagline on it. Rhodes was featured in a video highlighting the shirt for Rogers Place's X account.
The Oilers are hoping that they can take Rhodes' advice in 2024-2025. They were one win away from capturing the ultimate prize last season, and the sting from that loss has carried over all summer. Now with an improved lineup, the Oilers are ready to take the next step, finish their story, and capture the team's first Stanley Cup since 1990.
