Sabres Have One Clear Advantage Amongst Atlantic Division
The Buffalo Sabres are have a difficult path in front of them to return to prominence in the Atlantic Division and the postseason. Playing against the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs on a regular basis is a tremendous task. The Panthers are the defending champions, the Lightning won two championships within the last five years, and the Bruins and Leafs are two of the toughest customers in the NHL.
But as the Sabres look for any way to gain an edge in the most dangerous division in hockey, there is one clear advantage that could help propel them to the top. The Sabres have an underrated group of centers, one that might be amongst the best two or three groups in the Atlantic Division.
The top of the Sabres' lineup is formidable. Tage Thompson had a regression in 2023-2024, dropping to 29 goals after back-to-back 35+ goal campaigns, but he's a top-six center who the team can rely on for 30 goals and at least 65 points this year.
Behind Thompson is 23-year-old pivot Dylan Cozens. He's a powerful player, who had a similar down year last season in Buffalo, but has all the capabilities to be a 30 goal, 70-point producer and could even surpass Thompson as the team's number one center. He's under contract through the 2029 season, and after just 47 points last year, he should be on a revege tour in 2024.
What makes the Sabres depth so noteworthy is that it extends into the bottom of their lineup. They paid a steep price for him, but the team acquired bottom-six player Ryan McLeod in the summer to give the team a dependable third-line center. He just put up a career-high 30 points with the Edmonton Oilers and played in all 24 of their playoff games. He should relieve the pressure on Cozens and Thompson and free them up to focus on the offensive sides of thier games.
Add in young players like Konsta Helenius and Noah Ostlund who are on the verge of making the NHL roster, and there is something exciting brewing in Buffalo. Strong offenses are built down the middle, and the Sabres have a distinct advantage in the Atlantic Division at center.
