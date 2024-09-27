Sabres Must Answer Looming Question
The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to be the surprise of the NHL this season. Playing in arguably the toughest division in the league, the team is hopeful they pulled the right strings this summer to make a run. They let go of veteran scorer Jeff Skinner and parted with a top prospect Matt Savoie in order to improve the team immediately.
With all of the moves the Sabres made, the most important factor for the team's success this year is goaltending. Last season ended with the Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starting over 80% of the team's games and he finished the season 27-22-4 with a 2.57 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage of .910%. His play earned him a five-year contract and the presumptive starting job in Buffalo.
But then there's young goaltender Devon Levi. The 22 year-old is one of the team's best prospects and most promising goalies in the NHL. The team hoped he would take over the starting job last season, but some predictable struggles and injuries forced him to spend time in the AHL to continue honing his game.
Now, the Sabres have more than $20 million invested in Luukkonen and Levi waiting to steal starts. It has the potential to be a dynamic duo in net, but it also has the potential for trouble. With all the money Luukkonen just received, he should command the Buffalo net. The problem becomes, how much can the Sabres afford to have Levi sit on the bench?
As the 2024-2025 regular season nears, the Sabres are likely to let their pair in net battle it out for starts while veteran James Reimer bounces back and forth from the AHL. Whatever the outcome, the Sabres need answers to their goaltending situation. Their playoff hopes are counting on it.
