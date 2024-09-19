Ducks Become Latest NHL Team to Announce New Captain
The Anaheim Ducks have gone without a captain since Ryan Getzlaf retired following the 2021-22 season. After two years without a C stitched on a leader’s jersey, the Ducks have announced their ninth captain in franchise history.
Veteran defenseman Radko Gudas will take on the roll as Ducks captain. At 34 years old, the 2024-25 season will be Gudas’ second season in Anaheim after signing as a free agent ahead of last season.
Gudas played 66 games with the Ducks in 2023-24, scoring six goals and 12 assists for 18 total points. Over the course of his 12-year NHL career, he has put up 39 goals and 143 assists for 182 total points.
At an even six-feet tall and 208 pounds, Gudas hasn’t ever been known for his offensive skill, but instead for his chippiness and willingness to mix in some big hits and fights when needed.
Gudas has recorded 971 penalty minutes in his career including 128 last year with the Ducks. The penalty minutes recorded in 2023-24 were the second most of Gudas’ career. His high water mark for penalty minutes in a single season came in 2013-14 with the Tampa Bay Lightning when he posted 152.
The Lightning selected Gudas in the third round (66th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. The Prague, Czechoslovakia native has also suited up for the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and Florida Panthers.
Gudas has earned a reputation over his career as a dirty player with four suspensions. Some of those suspensions being stick infractions helped earn Gudas the nickname The Butcher.
The Ducks don’t have extremely high expectations heading into the 2024-25 season, but it’s good for any team, regardless of standing, to have a captain to turn to.
Gudas being named Ducks' captain has been the rumor for quite some time and it's a well deserved honor for the veteran blue liner.
