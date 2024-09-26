Maple Leafs Legend Hopes Auston Matthews Breaks Goal Record
At this point, it's a matter of when, not if, Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews becomes the franchise's all-time leader in goals.
The first pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews is the undisputed top goal-scorer in the NHL today. He's scored at least 40 goals in each of the past five seasons, including shortened ones and ones where he dealt with injury, and at least 60 in two of the past three. Last season was his best yet, as his 69 goals were the most by any player in one season in nearly 30 years.
After that incredible season, Matthews sits at 368 career goals, just 52 shy of Mats Sundin's franchise record. Sundin, who's with the team for training camp, personally can't wait to see Matthews surpass his total, and hopes to be in the building when he does.
"Well, it's nothing I really think about, obviously. But I mean, my career, I thought my 13 years with the Leafs were the most fun of my professional career," Sundin said, per The Hockey News. "Beating Darryl Sittler's record, and obviously, Auston is going to beat my record, whether it's this year or next year, and that's the way it's supposed to be.
"But I guess it shows also that, you look at the team Toronto has right now, it's arguably the most talented ever, I think. So the goal record is just a small thing. It's about getting this team to try to win a championship too, right?"
One of the biggest storylines surrounding Matthews this season is how he will fare in his first season as captain, the same title Sundin held for over a decade. As long as Matthews stays true to himself, Sundin believes he'll thrive in the role.
"It's a huge honour," Sundin said. "I mean, Toronto Maple Leafs is the biggest hockey franchise in the world, and so many great players have been captains, and it is a huge honour. Comes with the responsibility, but Auston is the top guy on the team.
"He's the leader and he deserves it. I think it's something that's going to make him even a better player and feel like he's a captain for the team."
