Sabres Re-Sign Forward to Two-Year Deal
The Buffalo Sabres are looking to take big steps in the upcoming 2024-25 season, with the main goal of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. One of their key youngsters will be around to help with that success as the Sabres announce the signing of restricted free agent Peyton Krebs to a two-year contract.
Krebs’ deal will last through the 2025-26 season and earn him $1.45 million against the salary cap each year. Krebs was also the last remaining RFA on the Sabres’ roster as they prepare for the opening of training camp.
The Sabres acquired Krebs from the Vegas Golden Knights in November of 2021 as a key piece in the Jack Eichel trade. Krebs was a 17th overall pick of the Golden Knights in 2019 and eventually played 13 games with Vegas.
In those 13 games, Krebs only picked up an assist and averaged 13 minutes of ice time per game. In 202 games with the Sabres, Krebs has 20 goals and 45 assists for 65 total points. Over his time in Buffalo, Krebs has molded his style to become a key center who can play both sides of the puck.
At 23 years old, Krebs will have to fight for his spot in the Sabres lineup. Buffalo did a good job of adding to their roster over the offseason and with intentions of reaching the playoffs, everyone will be giving it their all from day one.
Krebs played 80 games in 2023-24 and picked up 17 total points (4G-13A). He’ll need to hit a new level this year, and Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is expecting big things.
“I think we're still gonna see him improve and we're gonna see him grow as a player,” Adams said. “I like his competitiveness. I like his character. And I like now his mature mindset of different ways to succeed in this league and not just an offensive side.”
The Sabres will soon kick off their training camp, giving Krebs his first crack at showing what he can continue to bring to the lineup.
