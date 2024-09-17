Blackhawks Superstar Expects Even Bigger Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are entering their second season with superstar Connor Bedard. Last year's first overall pick captured the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 2023-2024, finishing the season with 61 points in 68 games.
In year two, the expectations are raised for the Blackhawks' top player. Not because the organization believes they are ready to contend, but because Bedard is raising the bar for himself. Last season was about acclimating to the top league in the world, and he showed that he belonged and is already amongst the elite in the game.
Recently, Bedard sat down with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas of 32 Thoughts to discuss the upcoming season. The trio spoke a lot about his exciting rookie season and transitioning into a more comfortable place as a leader with the Blackhawks and a major sports figure within the city of Chicago.
While Bedard tries to stay away from the spotlight, his focus is always on the ice. When Friedman asked him what will make this second year different, he had plenty to say. From being used to the grind of the season and traveling and being more comfortable in front of the camera and on social media, he's grown leaps and bounds in just one year with the Blackhawks.
"The familiarity of playing in the league knowing what I can do out there. Knowing the routine of what's gonna make me feel the best every game. I think that's huge. Your first year, you're learning a lot on the fly. I feel like I did that and I feel good going into year two."
The Blackhawks are eager to see that growth play out on the ice. Bedard hovered around a point-per-game pace as a rookie, and with a summer of training and a season's experience under his belt, he can eclipse that mark as a sophomore. That's the expectation at least, as Bedard is planning to take a huge step during his second season in the NHL.
