Inaugural CHL vs. USA Prospects Challenge Announced
The 2025 NHL Draft class has a lot to live up to. The 2024 class hasn't even debuted yet, but top pick Macklin Celebrini is ready to make waves for the San Jose Sharks. Months out from the 2025 edition, the prospects are getting another opportunity to separate themselves from their peers.
The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) announced an inaugural challenge set for November of this year. The challenge will feature two games between the best draft-eligible prospects from the CHL against the USNTDP. The first game will be played in London, Ontario, followed by a rematch the next night in Ottawa. The NHL's Central Scouting Director, Dan Marr, issued a statement on the upcoming event.
"NHL general managers and scouting personnel are looking forward to the initial CHL USA Prospects Challenge series as it presents a unique competition missing on the scouting calendar, the best of the USA vs. the best of the CHL," he said. "No other event or tournament provides this best-on-best prospect rivalry, and fans are guaranteed two exciting games that will showcase some of the top talent of the 2025 NHL Draft class."
The game should feature some very prominent players expected to go high in the 2025 NHL Draft. The CHL side will likely have players like Porter Martone, Michael Misa, and Matthew Schaefer. All three are early candidates to be top-10 selections next June.
The United States side has its fair share of highly-touted prospects as well. Presumptive top pick James Hagens won't participate because he is playing in the NCAA this season, but there are a few other players to watch. William Moore is perhaps the most promising, as he projects to be a high-scoring forward in the NHL.
With this new event announced, it will take the place of the usual CHL prospects game held around the same time. That game featured the top-40 ranked draft-eligible players, but this inaugural game will widen the pool of prospects receiving a showcase for scouts and NHL teams.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!