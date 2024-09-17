Capitals Announce Alternative Jersey Schedule
The Washington Capitals are entering the 20th season of the Alex Ovechkin era and the team's 50th season in the NHL. Between the anniversaries and the roster overhaul the organization went through, there's plenty of reason for optimism and celebration.
The Capitals are also giving their fans more to celebrate as training camp is about to begin. Coming off of the success of last year's Reverse Retro uniforms, the team decided to introduce a third jersey for the season. They released a schedule for when they will don the sweaters this upcoming season.
The Capitals shared the schedule via their X account and a corresponding press release. They also shared a picture and video of captain showing off the new threads.
The Capitals will wear the jersey sparingly in 2024-2025, with just six games on the scheduled they released. The jerseys will make their season debut on November 6th, when the Nashville Predators visit for a cross-conference matchup. Two other notable games are a New Years' Eve contest against the Boston Bruins and a January 18th showdown against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.
In the team's press release, they shared a bit of their excitement to re-introduce such a beloved jersey scheme.
"To commemorate the Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary, the Capitals will wear their special black screaming eagle jersey for six home games during the 2024-25 season," the team wrote. "The jersey features a blue, black, and bronze color scheme, with the Capitol Building displayed on the shoulder. The design is reminiscent of the Capitals' jersey, first introduced in 1995."
The Capitals are hoping the fresh jerseys aren't the only reason for celebration this season. Ovi is on the cusp of making hockey history. He needs 42 goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals. With a revamped lineup around him., there's a great chance he sets a new record. Maybe he could even set it while wearing the team's alternate jersey this season.
