NHL, NHLPA Agree to CBA Extension
The NHL and the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) completed something unprecedented. With their current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) set to expire in September 2026, the two sides have come together and reached an agreement to extend the CBA for an additional four years.
With this agreement in place between the two parties, the final steps for implementing the CBA can commence. The final step is for the new CBA to be reviewed and ratified. That last step is a formality, and it appears the NHL is free from any possible work stoppages until 2030. NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh informed the media at the announcement that the ratification process would begin over the next week.
According to a report from NHL.com. this extension of the CBA doesn't include any major changes to the financial structures in place. Specifically, the revenue split of Hockey Related Revenue remains at an even 50-50 between the owners and players.
The major change this CBA will implement, however, is an extension to the regular season schedule. The league will expand from 82 regular-season contests to 84, with the preseason schedule going down from six to four in a corresponding decision.
This is a genuinely remarkable moment for the NHL and NHLPA, who have struggled to meet in the middle during CBA negotiations. The league has experienced several lockouts under current commissioner Gary Bettman. This time around, he referred to the process as "the ultimate team effort," as reported by TSN and The Athletic's Chris Johnston.
With this in place, the two sides can now focus on the massive rise in salary cap expected over the next few seasons. With a CBA in place, there will be more certainty with how the NHL handles the rise in revenue.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!