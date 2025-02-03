Sabres Forward Named Second Star of Week
The Buffalo Sabres put together a perfect week kicking off a three-game winning streak backed by the firepower of star forward Tage Thompson. In those three games, Thompson scored four goals and four assists for eight total points and was a plus-nine rating, all leading the Sabres lineup.
Thanks to Thompson’s solid work in leading the Sabres, Thompson was awarded the second star of the week by the NHL.
Thompson’s stellar week started with a huge 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Thompson scored a hat trick and tacked on an assist for a four-point night. All of Thompson’s points came at even strength, and he finished the game a plus-six rating.
A few days later, the Sabres hosted the Nashville Predators, and they once again didn’t take their foot off the gas. Thompson only recorded an assist, but the Sabres went on to win 4-3. Thompson’s lone assists came in the dying minutes of the game on Jiri Kulich’s game-winning goal.
To cap off the week, the Sabres notched another 4-3 win, this time over the high-flying New Jersey Devils. Thompson opened the scoring then picked up a pair of assists for three points before suffering a brutal-looking injury.
Early in the third period, however, Thompson took a hit to the head from Devils’ forward Stefan Noesen. Thompson didn’t finish the game and Noesen was called for a hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.
Before leaving the game, Thompson recorded his 300th career point. In 419 total games over eight years in the NHL, Thompson has 158 goals, 143 assists, and 301 total points.
The Sabres are still dead last in the Eastern Conference with a 21-26-5 record in 52 games played, but Thompson is still a shining light in Buffalo. He’s the team leader in goals (26) and points (48) and was deserving of a role on Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
The NHL also recognized Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson as the third star of the week and New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin as the first star.
