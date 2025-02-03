Blue Jackets Likely Losing Key Forward Long-Term
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most shocking teams of the 2024-25 NHL season with a lot of the success being chalked up to the emergence of forward Kirill Marchenko. In 53 games this season, Marchenko has scored 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 total points.
Despite the great season, the Blue Jackets might not have their top forward for quite some time. According to the Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, Marchenko suffered a broken jaw in the Blue Jackets recent meeting with the Dallas Stars.
Portzline notes that Marchenko is staying in Dallas with a member of the Blue Jackets training staff to see a specialist while the rest of the team travels to Buffalo.
Late in the second period against the Stars, Marchenko was sitting on the bench when a loose puck struck him on the chin. The Blue Jackets star forward left for the dressing room and did not return for the third period.
Marchenko was taken to a Dallas hospital to have his jaw reset. According to Portzline, the puck opened a big cut on Marchenko’s chin and displaced his mandible.
No timeline or firm updates have been given from the Blue Jackets, but a broken jaw could take upwards of two months to repair. NHLers have played through broken jaws before, but Marchenko would at least need some time to get to a certain level of health before returning to the ice.
The Blue Jackets may not have an update on Marchenko, but they already know they will be without defenseman Dante Fabbro who also suffered an injury during their loss to the Stars.
The 2024-25 season has been emotional for the Blue Jackets and injuries to key players may be piling up at the worst time. Marchenko and Fabbro join Sean Monahan and captain Boone Jenner on the shelf. Jenner hasn’t played a game all season, but could be returning in the near future.
With a 26-20-7 record, the Blue Jackets hold a playoff spot, but a few teams are right one their heels as the second wild card team in the Eastern Conference.
