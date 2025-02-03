New Flyers Forward Primed to Breakout
The Philadelphia Flyers are currently waiting for their newest forward, Andrei Kuzmenko, to join their lineup. The team acquired the scoring winger from the Calgary Flames in a major trade, and are now working through Kuzmenko's visa issues before he can officially join the club.
While the Flyers wait for Kuzmenko, their anticipation around his arrival should only grow. The 28-year-old forward has developed a reputation for being a streaky scorer since joining the NHL. As a rookie with the Vancouver Canucks, he notched 39 goals. Last year, split between the Canucks and Flames, he scored only 22 goals overall. Over half of those goals, 14 of them, came during his 29 games with the Flames.
This year, he started slow once again, with four goals and 11 assists in the first 37 games. Now, he's set to join the Flyers and it's possible he goes on a tear once again. There's precedent for him to do so. His debut with the Canucks and Flames both followed the same path and he has 30 games to make a similar impression in Philadelphia.
One thing that should help Kuzmenko is the chance to play with fellow Russian winger Matvei Michkov. The pair should find some comfort in their Russian connection and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Flyers pair them together for the rest of the season. Michkov will benefit greatly from having a sniper like Kuzmenko to set up, and that will hopefully lead to an increase in goal scoring.
Another aspect that should help Kuzmenko get back on the scoring sheet is how much of the offense will cycle through both him and Michkov. The Flyers have a limited offensive group, so when Kuzmenko makes his debut he instantly become the team's top shooter and scoring winger. He should get a chance on the power play and a top-six role, and all of that opportunity will lead to him breaking out after a difficult first half of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!