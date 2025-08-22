Canada Expects Goalie Competition Before Olympics
Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, the biggest question mark surrounding Team Canada was their goalie situation. St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington ended up leading Canada to gold at the short-term tournament, but that doesn’t mean his spot is solidified for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games.
According to Blues president of hockey operations and Team Canada’s general manager Doug Armstrong, there is still competition to be had for the Olympic team’s starting goalie.
"That's the most wide open competition on our team right now,” Armstrong said to Sportsnet. “There's probably eight or nine goalies that are fighting for three spots.”
Team Canada invited Binnington, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill and Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault to their initial orientation camp ahead of the Olympics. Those three were Canada’s goalie trio at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it’s possible Team Canada enters the Olympics with a different group.
No matter who was invited to the initial camp, Armstrong says he’s going to keep his eyes peeled for the best Canadian goalie talent. When it comes time to officially submit a roster, he’ll make sure he has the best option on the team.
“I talked to those other goalies that aren't there and they understand that and they understand being on the long list is like being at camp,” Armstrong said. “If they're the best goalies come Jan. 1 they're going to be on the team.”
Binnington, Hill and Montembeault are sure to be top options for Team Canada, but the door isn’t closed for many of the NHL’s top goalies.
Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson had a great season in 2024-25, finishing fourth in Vezina Trophy voting. Darcy Kuemper finished third in that voting and will surely be watched closely by Team Canada’s management.
Binnington played every second between the pipes for Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off, coming up huge in crucial situations. He made 97 saves on 107 shots faced, leading Canada to gold.
Armstrong would be confident in Binnington if he emerged as the starter for Team Canada at the Olympics.
"He's an ultimate competitor and a big game player,” Armstrong said. "I wasn't surprised at what he did at the 4 Nations and I know that he's going to be putting his best foot forward to claim the No. 1 spot for that Olympic team."
There were doubts surrounding Team Canada’s goaltending heading into the 4 Nations, and some still linger. Binnington came up big, but can he do it again? Is there a safer option for Team Canada out there?
