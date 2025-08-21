Mammoth Goalie Clears Player Assistance Program
After over five months away from hockey, Utah Mammoth goalie Connor Ingram has officially been cleared by the NHLPA and the Player Assistance Program. The 28-year-old netminder is now free to return to the Mammoth as they near the beginning of training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.
Ingram entered the program in early March, putting an early end to his 2024-25 season with the Mammoth. Following his entering of the program, Ingram released a statement saying he needed to put his health first following the death of his mother from breast cancer earlier in the season.
As part of his statement, Ingram noted he was seeking mental health help and recognized that the NHL’s Player Assistance Program was more than just a resource for substance abuse.
Injuries also hampered Ingram’s 2024-25 season, holding him to just 22 games. In that time, Ingram went 9-8-4 with a .882 save percentage and 3.27 goals against average.
Then known as the Utah Hockey Club, Ingram appeared to be the organization’s go-to goalie after their relocation from the Arizona Coyotes. Ingram started the year 6-2-3 in his first 11 appearances. In that time, Ingram had an .880 save percentage.
Heading into the 2025-26 NHL season, the Mammoth will have three goalies to choose from. Ingram will battle for position with 29-year-olds Karel Vejmelka and newcomer Vitek Vanecek.
Vejmelka took a majority of Utah’s starts in 2024-25, picking up a 26-22-8 record in 58 appearances. With a .904 save percentage and 2.58 goals against average, Vejmelka did a good job of showing there can be a fun future of hockey in Utah.
Vanecek played 25 games last season, including seven with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. In his 25 games between the panthers and San Jose Sharks, Venecek picked up a 5-14-4 record with a .884 save percentage and 3.62 save percentage.
