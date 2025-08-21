Canadiens Sniper’s USA Invite Will Spark Monster Season
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has improved his goal and point totals each season since entering the NHL, and now with an invitation to the United States Olympic Orientation Camp, the motivation could be off the charts.
The Canadiens are counting on their 2019 15th overall selection taking another step and making the top line even more explosive. A playoff team in 2024-25 could benefit from Caufield climbing to new heights, and a spot on the USA Olympic team hanging in the balance could push him to new heights.
After a 37-goal, 33-assist campaign, topped with a playoff berth, Caufield showed that he has 40-goal potential, and he topped his previous career-high (65 points) by five, yet it still feels like the 24-year-old hasn’t reached his full potential.
Team USA showed at the 4 Nations Faceoff that they were going to bring a physical, smashmouth style to the table, and that shone through from the outset of the tournament. But the crop of smaller, skilled players at their disposal is impossible to ignore, and Caufield is hoping to cement a role for his country.
Coming out of the gate for the 2025-26 season full steam ahead will be important for the Canadiens, who are looking to improve on their 91-point campaign and move a peg or two up the ladder, solidifying themselves as true contenders. Caufield, having a hot start, will only help in that regard.
Caufield has proven that while he is small, he brings a lot to the table, and while he isn’t one-dimensional by any means, he is capable of burning defenders and overwhelming goalies.
Pairing Caufield with a big, skilled forward like Matt Boldy or Tage Thompson will allow him to thrive in open space, and benefit from the attention that they warrant.
Much like with the Canadiens, teams know that Caufield will hurt them, but Juraj Slafkovsky draws the opposition’s attention because he can crash and bang on the forecheck and thrive in chaotic sequences, where he dominates physically and then transitions the loose change into a quick scoring opportunity.
If Caufield makes the Team USA roster, it will be thanks to all the great things he does offensively, but also his ever-improving two-way play and his ability to get lost in coverage and appear in soft spots to use his fantastic shot.
Another added benefit will be his ability to produce offense with his vision and intelligence. Caufield’s playmaking is just as good as his goalscoring, and because he is used to matching up against top lines, he could benefit from a depth role, where he is relied on less, but can hurt the opposition on a moment’s notice.
This could be the year where Caufield joins Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, and they become 90-point players together. Representing his country, while not guaranteed, could be just what gets him to the next level.
