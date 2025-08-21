Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Eyes NHL Return
Last year was a year to forget for former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. The Finnish-born defender played just two games in his first and only season with Toronto. Now a free agent once again, Hakanpaa is looking forward to what's next.
That desire might meet reality soon for Hakanpaa, even if he won't reunite with the Maple Leafs. The 33-year-old has been preparing for the upcoming season and the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Oulu, Finland. As he trains, he's made it known that he is healthy and eager to sign with his next franchise. He recently spoke with Finnish news outlet Ilta Sanomat and discussed his intentions for the upcoming season. The following quotes are translated into English from the original Finnish.
"The doctors cleared me to play in the playoffs," he said. "My leg was in good condition and I was able to train well. That was a really positive sign for the future."
With a clean bill of health, the bruising defenseman aims to stay in the NHL a bit longer. If he does, he'd suit up for his seventh NHL season.
"The intention would be to continue there (the NHL)," he said. "Now let's see how we can get the contract work done."
With a passed physical, Hakanpaa is sure to attract more suitors. As a veteran, right-handed defender, he's always in demand. He plays a one-dimensional, stay-at-home defensive game, but it's one that NHL head coaches and general managers covet.
Hakanpaa was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Draft. The journeyman plied his trade in Europe being making his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2019-2020 campaign. He'd play in just five NHL contests that year, but would play a larger role the following season, split between Anaheim and the Carolina Hurricanes.
After a brief stint in Carolina, Hakanpaa found a home with the Dallas Stars. Between the 2021-2022 and 2023-2024 campaigns, he played in at least 64 regular season games per season. Averaging a range of 16 to 19 minutes of ice time per night over that span, he was a responsible bottom-pairing defender and penalty killer. He pitched in 12 goals and 40 points in 226 regular season games and appeared in 22 playoff games with the organization.
That's what the NHL remembers about Hakanpaa. If his injury is cleared up, he should be able to resume his NHL career in the upcoming season.
