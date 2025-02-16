United States Gets Positive News on Matthew Tkachuk Injury
The United States earned a huge victory over Team Canada to seal their spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, but they finished without a key face in their lineup. Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk never left Team USA’s bench, but his last shift came a little over seven minutes into the final period.
Video cameras caught Tkachuk telling the Team USA coaching staff that he wouldn’t be able to keep playing. Without him on the ice, Team USA held on and put on a defensive masterclass in the final frame to win 3-1.
Following the win, Tkachuk said he isn’t concerned about whatever kept him from the ice for the final 12 minutes of the game. United States head coach noted that Tkachuk is dealing with a lower-body injury and will continue to be evaluated. Sullivan did not go into detail about if Tkachuk will play against Team Sweden.
Tkachuk kicked the game off with fireworks when he dropped the gloves for a fight with Brandon Hagel on the opening faceoff. Aside from the fight, it was a fairly quiet night for Tkachuk. He played just 11:10 of ice time, recorded two hits and three shots on goal.
After scoring a pair of goals in the United States opening game against Team Finland, Tkachuk was held from the scoresheet against Canada.
Tkachuk is one of the toughest players in the NHL and has proven before he isn’t afraid to play through injuries. During Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tkachuk suffered a cracked sternum and finished the contest, scoring the game-tying goal. He would go on to play in the Game 4 loss before finally getting taken out of the lineup for Game 5.
Assuming Tkachuk’s current injury is nothing serious, it’s safe to say he will be right back in the lineup in no time. Since Team USA has already guaranteed their spot in the 4 Nations championship game, it might even be best for Tkachuk to sit out the final round-robin match against Team Sweden and return rested for the final.
