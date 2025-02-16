Golden Knights Star Thriving as USA's Shutdown Defender
The United States has found a perfect role for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin. Team USA is 2-0 at the 4 Nations Face-Off following a 3-1 victory over Canada. Their second tournament win clinched their place in the finals and a shot at the gold medal.
When the United States plays for gold, the Golden Knights defender will draw the same assignment. Hanifin has been the team's shutdown defender in the first two contests. He matched against Finland and Canada's top forward units and produced fantastic results.
His game against Canada was one of the best games he's played over his NHL career, and it came at the perfect time for Team USA. Hanifin faced the unenviable task of playing against the Edmonton Oilers and Canadian superstar Connor McDavid. He opened the scoring for Canada in the first period in a classic McDavid play, blowing past the United States defense and elevating a back-hand shot into the net.
After he scored that goal in the first five minutes, the United States coaching staff concentrated on getting Hanifin on the ice against McDavid.
The move paid off, and McDavid went silent. He'd produce two more shots on goal over the final 55 minutes of the game and two giveaways. Even when McDavid's line juggled and Sidney Crosby was put on his wing, the line continued to struggle.
A big reason for it was Hanifin's speed. McDavid is arguably the fastest player in the NHL, but Hanifin possesses excellent straight-away speed and burst. This neutralized the fast-break tempo McDavid excels at, and the scoring chances quickly dried up.
Hanifin was also a physical force against Canada. Although body checks are not usually a consistent element of his game, he was liberal with them in this matchup. He finished the game with two blocked shots, three hits, and 20:13 minutes of ice time.
With the finals ahead, the United States hopes Hanifin continues thriving in this role a bit longer. If he does, he can help the USA earn a gold medal at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
