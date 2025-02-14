Canada Shakes Up Forward Lines Ahead of USA Matchup
The upcoming slate of 4 Nations Face-Off is appropriately dubbed "Rivalry Saturday." Canada takes on the United States in the most anticipated matchup of the tournament, while long-time rivals Sweden and Finland meet.
Ahead of their contest with the USA, Canada is juggling their forward group to match up against the juggernaut American offense. Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper left his top two lines intact but shook up his third and fourth lines.
Cooper is deploying a pesky trio on the new-look third line. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was among the first to share that Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, and Carolina Hurricanes youngster Seth Jarvis will be playing together. In addition to being 20 to 30-goal scorers, each player is known for their aggressive forechecking, dogged effort around the net, and getting under their opponent's skin.
The move is also tactical to better match up with the United States. Team USA smartly made the call to put siblings Matthew and Brady Tkachuk on a line together, and they wreaked havoc on Finland in their tournament opener. Putting the trio of Marchand, Bennett, and Jarvis together is Canada's equivalent of a chaotic yet productive line. They can score at the level of an NHL first-line, but they can also be a reliable defensive presence. When these two lines are on the ice together, it's sure to be fireworks.
Another switch Cooper made was reconfiguring the fourth line. It now features a group that Cooper is incredibly familiar with, consisting of Tampa Bay Lightning players he coaches in the NHL. Forwards Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point, and Brandon Hagel are teaming up, leaving Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny as the odd man out.
The United States and Canada both won their first games of the 4 Nations Face-Off, with USA holding the extra point due to winning in regulation against Finland. Both teams are looking to secure a victory in this heated and anticipated matchup, and it's sure to be must-watch television.
