Penguins, Oilers Rookies Thriving in AHL
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two of the teams in greatest need of younger players. The Pens are nose-diving towards a full rebuild, while the Oilers hope they can eventually avoid that fate. The key for both organizations is the development of prospects who will contribute at the NHL level.
The good news for both the Penguins and Oilers is they have a few players in their organizations to be excited about. In fact, they each currently have a rookie in the American Hockey League that is thriving and showing what they can hopefully do at the NHL level in the near future.
Ville Koivunen
Ville Koivunen was the centerpiece of the Penguins' trade with the Carolina Hurricanes last season for Jake Guentzel. The Finnish winger was originally a second-round selection of the Hurricanes in 2021, and this is his first full season in North America.
He's been excellent in his first professional season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Through 42 games, he leads all AHL rookies in points, with 15 goals, 24 assists, and 39 points.
Matthew Savoie
The Oilers made a deal over the summer to bring Matthew Savoie into the organization. A former top-10 pick of the Sabres, Savoie is the best prospect to arrive in Edmonton since their slew of top-end picks landed them Connor McDavid. Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, and Evan Bouchard.
Savoie is a standout playmaker who consistently shows off his high offensive IQ in his first AHL campaign. Through 43 games, he has 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. That's good for the second-highest point total on the Bakersfield Condors and ranks tied for third among all AHL rookies. He was rewarded for his strong first-half performance by being named to the 2025 AHL All-Star team on behalf of the Condors.
The Penguins and Oilers are in two very different places as organizations. The Oilers are a contender in the Western Conference, while the Pens try to keep rebuild on the fly. What they do share, however, is a pair of rookies who are thriving in the AHL.
