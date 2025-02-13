Report: Stars Youngster On Standby for Team Canada
Team Canada isn’t adding to their roster in the wake of an injury, but they have put a player on standby. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore suffered an upper-body injury in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Team Sweden and has been ruled out by Team Canada for the remainder of the tournament.
According to the NHL, the teams at the 4 Nations Face-Off cannot technically add to their roster after just one injury. Team Canada did some talking with the NHL, however, and are able to put a player on notice just in case another injury to their defense pops up.
According to Chris Johnston in the Athletic, Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has been chosen as Team Canada’s standby player. Harley is not allowed to be around the team, attend practice, and is not listed on the roster, but he will be in the Boston area when the rest of Team Canada arrives.
“While Hockey Canada declined to confirm the identity of its standby player, league sources said that 23-year-old defenseman Thomas Harley of the Dallas Stars was scheduled to travel to the Boston area,” Johnston writes.
Harley may not have been Team Canada’s first choice, but with a long break in the NHL season, most players not involved in the tournament have taken full advantage of the time off. Vacations are being taken and plenty of players don’t want to cut them short.
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Athletic that Canada can identify and reach out to a player, but they will have to play with the six remaining defenseman they have.
“We have told them they can identify and notify a player that he would be ‘next up,'” Daly told the Athletic. “But they know they have to play with the six they have left until they drop below that. Can’t add anyone to the team or have him participate in any team activities until that happens.”
Without Theodore in the lineup, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim will step into the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Sweden.
The Golden Knights stated that Theodore will be out with an upper-body injury on a week-to-week basis.
Harley is also an interesting case on the international stage. He is a native of Syracuse, New York, but carries dual citizenship. Harley grew up a Canadian and represented Canada on multiple occasions, including at the World Junior Championship in 2021.
