Anticipation Grows for USA v Canada at 4 Nations
The 4 Nations Face-Off is well underway with all four international squads playing in entertaining opening matches. The next time the 4 Nations Face-Off hits the ice will be rivalry Saturday. Team Sweden and Team Finland will go head-to-head in the afternoon as an appetizer for one of the most anticipated games in hockey.
Team USA will take on Team Canada in what is sure to be another entertaining chapter in one of the best rivalries in hockey. The United States is coming off of a 6-1 win over Team Finland while Team Canada won a thriller over Sweden 4-3 in overtime.
The rivalry between the United States and Canada in hockey goes back decades, and everyone in both dressing rooms is looking forward to the next meeting. It’ll be the first time in nearly a decade that Team USA and Team Canada are meeting in a “best-on-best” international tournament.
“I think it’s going to be the biggest game I’ve ever played in my career,” Brady Tkachuk told RG. “I’m really looking forward to that.”
Tkachuk scored twice in the United States’ win over Finland and was named the second star of the game. His brother, Matthew, also scored twice and tacked on an assist to be named the player of the game.
Aside from combining for five total points, Brady led both sides with eight total hits, showing that there is a passion and high level of intensity in this tournament. That intensity will no-doubt be noticeable when the puck drops between the United States and Canada.
“US vs. Canada. It's bigger than just the guys on the ice,” Tkachuk said. “It's so many people past, present and future down the road.”
Thanks to the current political climate, fans in Canada have been booing the American national anthem as it plays before games. That didn’t stop ahead of Team USA’s meeting with Finland.
Despite requests to keep things respectful, and some American players voicing their displeasure, you can bet that the jeering will be prominent this weekend in Montreal.
"I know the environment will be electric," Team USA Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. "It will be a really fun environment to participate in. I know both sides are looking forward to this opportunity."
Team Canada is currently riding a 26-game win streak in best-on-best international tournaments, dating back to the 2010 Winter Olympics. They lost to the United States in a round-robin matchup and haven’t seen the loss column since. Team USA will look to play spoiler with arguably the deepest roster they’ve ever put together.
