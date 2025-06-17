Penguins Should Sell High on Veteran Forward
The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed each of the last three postseasons and are sure to undergo some serious changes over the summer. With Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang nearing the end of their careers, the Penguins don’t have much choice but to begin looking forward to the future.
There is no doubt the Penguins will be an interesting team to watch, but one name in particular could be a hot topic on the trade market. According to reports from Pierre LeBrun and David Pagnotta, Bryan Rust is already gaining a ton of trade interest.
Rust is a 33-year-old winger who has three years on his contract and is coming off a career year that saw him pot 31 goals and 34 assists for 65 total points. Despite the production, it might be time for the Penguins to sell high on a fan favorite.
Rust has been with the Penguins organization since getting drafted in the third round (80th overall) in 2010, and making his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season. He was a key piece to the Penguins’ Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017, but the current state of the team might call for a change.
The Penguins are shifting to a younger group to carry the organization into the future. Rust is 33 and might not have another 30-goal 60-point season in him. Rust will still be a great player for a couple more seasons, but the Penguins don’t have a championship window right now, and might not until Rust is onto a new contract.
This offseason is the perfect time for the Penguins to sell Rust to the highest bidder. Rust contract no longer carried a full no-move clause, making him a much easier asset to ship out if that’s the direction the Penguins go in.
Rust has made it clear he would like to stay in Pittsburgh, but without a clause in his deal, the choice is no longer his.
Rust’s contract earns him $5.125 million against the salary cap until 2028, an easily manageable contract for a number of teams around the league.
The Penguins are sure to want a huge return for Rust, and there might be more than a few teams willing to make that trade.
