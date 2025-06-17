Report: Blackhawks Looking to Trade Third Overall Pick
The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the NHL’s bottom-feeder teams for quite some time now, failing to reach 30 wins in each of the last five seasons. With just one playoff appearance in the last eight years, the Blackhawks are done floundering at the bottom of the NHL rankings and want to take a big swing towards Stanley Cup contention.
According to Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Rundown, the Blackhawks are willing to move on from their first-round selection at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, which happens to be the third-overall pick.
“I don’t think they are going to be out spending crazy money,” Seravalli said. “But I do think that they want to be really active one the trade market and I do think that the No. 3 overall pick is in play.”
Obviously, if the Blackhawks are willing to sell such a high draft pick, they’re going to need a legit NHL talent in return. Seravalli says the Blackhawks want a “real difference maker” in return.
“We’re not going trade it to just get just a guy to plug in our lineup,” Servalli said.
Seravalli went on to mention the Buffalo Sabres as a possible trade partner in this situation, considering that the list of teams willing to move on from a “difference maker” for a future asset is slim.
The Sabres are a viable option as sellers, as too are the Pittsburgh Penguins and certain players on the Dallas Stars roster. Is there anyone on one of those teams worth a third-overall pick?
Possibly, the Penguins might have to consider their options with a guy like Bryan Rust, and the Stars are floating Jason Robertson on the trade block.
The Blackhawks are looking to return as one of the NHL’s powerhouses and do it quickly. Connor Bedard didn’t have an outstanding sophomore season and needs all the help he can get to continue developing into the can’t miss superstar he is expected to be.
