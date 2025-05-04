Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon Joining Team Canada
Team Canada is getting a big boost for the 2025 IIHF World Championship set to take place in Sweden and Denmark. Thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Team Canada has announced that Sidney Crosby will join their roster for the upcoming World Championship.
Crosby might not be the only huge addition to the Canadian roster, either. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger there is a good chance Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will also join Team Canada.
Already favorites heading into the tournament, Team Canada is looking to one-up their 4 Nations Face-Off championship and will have a couple of key faces back in the red and white.
Crosby was the captain of Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off and recorded a goal and four assists for five points. Crosby has led Team Canada to numerous gold medals over the course of his career in various tournaments.
Between 4 Nations Face-Off, Winter Olympics, World Cup of Hockey, World Junior Championships, and the IIHF World Championship, Crosby has six gold medals. His last four gold medals have come with him serving as the Canadian captain.
MacKinnon recently saw his Avalanche suffer a first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Despite the series defeat, MacKinnon scored seven goals and four assists for 11 total points in seven games.
In four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off, MacKinnon picked up four goals and was named tournament MVP.
Crosby and MacKinnon are joining a stacked lineup for Team Canada alongside the likes of Travis Konecny, Macklin Celebrini, and Brandon Montour.
