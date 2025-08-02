Hurricanes New Defender Due for Major Improvement
The NHL is littered with talented defensemen. It's a golden era of sorts for the defender, as their roles and importance on both ends of the ice have increased. Players like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes have ushered in a time where averaging a point per game and being a lockdown defender is within reach and an expectation for your top blue liner.
Not everyone can be a top-pairing defenseman, but the talent and impact run deep in the NHL. Look at a player like Boston Bruins' defender Mason Lohrei. He improved his point production by 20 points last season, finishing the 2024-2025 campaign with 33 points and signing a bridge deal as he continues rising in the depth chart. That's bound to happen again this season, and all signs point to that defenseman being K'Andre Miller of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Don't call it a comeback when Miller returns to form with the Hurricanes. After beginning his career with the New York Rangers, he was traded to Carolina during the offseason and signed a massive extension. He now becomes their most mobile, offensively-savvy defender, and the Hurricanes are the perfect place for him to reach new offensive heights.
Last year was a difficult one for Miller. He was limited to just 53 games with the Rangers, and his production suffered. He recorded just five goals and seven assists for 12 points. It was the second straight season that his output regressed, and it was a continuation of the deteriorating relationship between him and the Rangers.
The fresh start is a huge opportunity for K'Andre, but the Hurricanes' system is why it's a near certainty he surpasses the 40-point mark in his first season with the team. The first is the chance for more five-on-five ice time, where Miller excels. In his first five seasons, he never played more than 36% of the possible even-strength ice time, despite putting up consistently strong possession and shot generation numbers.
Another obvious reason is that the system surrounding Miller will likely produce more scoring. According to MoneyPuck data, Miller is one of the better defensemen when it comes to getting pucks on net. Over the last three seasons, he's launched more than 130 unblocked shot attempts from low danger areas. That indicates he's especially strong at getting pucks through traffic and on goal. That much chance generation has led to an expected low-danger goals figure of at least 2.94 per 60 minutes of ice time.
Why that will help Miller is that the Hurricanes can pounce on that many opportunities. With a smothering and persistent forecheck and offensive system, having a defender that can maintain possession and launch meaningful shots on net will hopefully increase his and the team's offensive production.
Miller has produced before, and the Hurricanes are counting on that level of scoring returning this season. He's in the perfect position to do so. Expect Miller to hit the 10-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career and finish the season with 31 assists and 41 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!