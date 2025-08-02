Penguins Goalie Poised for Next Step
One of the most underrated moves of the NHL offseason was made by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team is more likely to compete in the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes at the 2026 NHL Draft than a Stanley Cup this season, but that isn't stopping Kyle Dubas from trying to continue the rebuild in Pittsburgh.
That's why the Penguins acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs. The position is in limbo currently. Tristan Jarry spent last season between the NHL and AHL, but he's still on the books for $5.375 million through the 2027-2028 campaign. He's no longer a legitimate starter in the NHL, but the team is literally stuck with him. Youngster Joel Blomqvist figured to steal starts this year, but he's still just 23 years old and not quite ready for a full-time starting role at the NHL level. Silovs is poised to take the next step and capitalize on the open competition in Pittsburgh.
Silovs enters the upcoming season with more confidence than any goalie outside of the Florida Panthers. He was a shutdown force for the Canucks' AHL affiliate, the Abbottsford Canucks, to the Calder Cup as league champions. Over 24 postseason games, he backstopped all 16 of the team's playoff victories with a sterling 2.01 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and five shutouts.
The moment never seems to be too big for the 24-year-old Silovs. After injuries ravaged the Canucks' goaltending depth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was recalled to the NHL level and played in 10 games for the club. He went 5-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .898 save percentage and one shutout as the Canucks were eliminated in the second round of the postseason.
With all of this postseason experience, it's time for him to become a regular-season impact player with the Penguins. He's already been named to Latvia's roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and will be the team's starter at the tournament.
If all goes to plan, he will be heading into the international event with a half-season of consistent play. A half-season that establishes Silovs as a legitimate starter in the NHL and the new number one puck-stopper for the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be accompanied by a giant statistical leap, where Silovs wins 15 games, and despite the team struggling, he will post a GAA under 3.00 along the way.
