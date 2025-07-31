Trio of Canadiens Star Forwards Having Strong Offseason
Though the offseason is a month from being finished, some of the Montreal Canadiens' top forwards took to the ice for LSHL three-on-three competition.
The Accent Assurances team features many familiar faces for Canadiens fans, including captain Nick Suzuki, Patrik Laine and superstar rookie Ivan Demidov. Jake Evans, Alexandre Carrier, and Laurent Dauphin round out the six-player team up front, and between the pipes, Kevin Mandolese got the nod.
For many fan bases, the prospect of being at a meaningless game at the end of July isn't more appealing than ice-cold drinks and patio time with friends. But the crazed Canadiens fanbase is different, and they were in attendance, from wall to wall, to get a glimpse of Demidov and the rest of the competition.
Hockey is more than just a sport in Montreal, and the Canadiens are more than a team to the diehard fan base. So, fans certainly show up for any event where the players give back and play some good old shinny.
Luckily for them, the captain of the Canadiens was up to his old tricks, playing on a line that wasn't seen last year, or at all until now. Laine and Demidov flanked Suzuki on both wings, and you probably already have an idea of how things went down.
Laine's shot is in top form, Suzuki's awareness and ability to execute difficult passes are polished and ready, and Demidov's edges, evasiveness, and quick-strike playmaking look sharp. The likelihood of this trio playing together at five-on-five isn't likely; however, the way they move the puck and put the puck in the net looks lethal.
Demidov draws in defenders and shakes them off. Suzuki is always scanning for the next play, and his anticipation is elite, and Laine's ability to open up, despite everybody knowing what is going to happen, is near the top of the league.
The Canadiens are primed for a big year, and if the top forwards continue their strong offseason, the payoff during the regular season could be seismic.
