Hurricanes Forward Makes Special History in NHL Debut
The Carolina Hurricanes are making some history in their final regular season game of 2024-25 thanks to a special NHL debut. 25-year-old Hurricanes forward Skyler Brind’Amour is taking the ice at the NHL level for the first time and has his dad behind the bench.
Skyler is the son of Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Thanks to that connection, Skyler is just the eighth player in NHL history to play a game in the NHL with his father as head coach.
The Hurricanes are getting this special opportunity thanks to their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs already being set in stone. The Hurricanes are resting a number of key starters against the Montreal Canadiens as they look to lock in a playoff spot.
Originally a sixth-round draft pick (177th overall) in 2017 of the Edmonton Oilers, the Hurricanes acquired Skyler just ahead of the 2024-25 season via free agency.
Skyler never played an NHL regular season game but has floated around some preseason contests. As a member of the Florida Panthers organization in 2023, Skyler played a preseason game against his father and the Hurricanes.
In 67 games this season with the Chicago Wolves, Skyler has 16 goals and seven assists for 23 total points.
Most recently, Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry was coached by his father Dave during the 2021-22 season.
Lester Patrick coached a pair of his sons during the 1930s, Muzz and Lynn.
