Hurricanes Sign Forward to Four-Year Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Eric Robinson to a four-year extension with a $1.7 million average annual value ($6.8 million total value), the team announced Friday.
“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” general manager Eric Tulsky said in a statement.“ His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we are thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a Hurricane.”
Robinson, who turned 30 on Saturday, scored a career-high 14 goals and 32 points in 82 games while averaging 12:16 of ice time this season. He also posted 123 hits and a plus-14 rating, ranking fourth and sixth on the team in those categories.
In the playoffs, Robinson scored one goal and three points in 15 games.
A former undrafted free agent out of Princeton, Robinson has appeared in 388 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres and the Hurricanes. He has 54 goals and 123 points in his career.
Even after this signing, Carolina still has roughly $26.7 million in cap space this offseason, according to PuckPedia. After falling in the Eastern Conference Final once again, the Hurricanes could be major players in free agency this offseason.
