Report: Former Blackhawks Captain Signing With Jets
Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has a one-year deal in place with the Winnipeg Jets, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports. The deal cannot be officially registered until free agency opens on July 1, but the Winnipeg native has indeed decided to join his hometown team.
Toews, 37, has been out of the NHL for the past two years to focus on his health. However, he never officially retired from play, and has recently been vocal about wanting to return.
“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews told The Athletic in March. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion. But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give.”
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Toews became the Blackhawks' captain ahead of the 2008-09 season and never looked back. He scored 372 goals and 883 points in 1,067 games, and won the Selke Trophy in 2012-13 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2014-15.
Of course, Toews also led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in six years and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010. He scored 45 goals and 119 points in 137 playoff games.
The Jets won the Presidents' Trophy as the league's best regular season team, but lost to the Dallas Stars in the second round. They have an obvious need for depth at center, so if Toews still has some gas left in the tank, he could be of great value to his hometown team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!