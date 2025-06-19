NHL Mock Draft Picks 11-21: Penguins Start Things Off
The 2025 NHL Draft is rapidly approaching. The defending champions, the Florida Panthers, have just over a week to recuperate before beginning next season's first piece of business. This year's draft is set to be an exciting one due to the question marks lurking throughout the first round. There's uncertainty at every pick, despite the incoming class being loaded with talent and potential. Continuing from our first 10 picks, let's explore the middle of the first round in part two of our latest mock draft.
11. Pittsburgh Penguins - Jackson Smith, Defenseman (Tri-City, WHL)
The Penguins reportedly took two top-10 prospects to dinner during the combine (Roger McQueen and Radim Mrtka), but neither is available at the 11th spot. They pivot to Jackson Smith, the 6'3" blue liner who loves to join the rush and hound the puck. The Pens need help all over the organization, and Smith adds a left-handed defensive prospect with top-four upside, something they currently lack.
12. New York Rangers - Jake O'Brien, Forward (Brantford, OHL)
Getting Jake O'Brien at 12 is a win for the Rangers, who lack an elite prospect outside of Gabe Perreault. O'Brien brings an outstanding playmaking skillset and top-six potential, forcing the Rangers' hand with their first-round pick.
13. Detroit Red Wings - Justin Carbonneau, Forward (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL)
Power forward is applied to several players who are projected to go in the first round, but Justin Carbonneau fits the description perfectly. The bruising winger is precisely the type of player the Red Wings covet in their forward prospects, and they add to it with Carbonneau.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets - Brady Martin, Forward (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL)
A combination of peskiness and scoring touch defines Martin's game, and the Blue Jackets are again the recipients of an undeserved fall in the draft. Martin immediately becomes one of the top forward prospects in Columbus, with the potential to be another Boone Jenner-type for the Jackets.
15. Vancouver Canucks - Lynden Lakovic, Forward (Moose Jaw, WHL)
Another "power forward," Lynden Lakovic is essentially an extremely tall (6'4") play driver. He's sturdy and strong with his lower body, but passing is the best part of his game right now. He's an exciting add to the Canucks' prospect pool.
16. Montreal Canadiens - Carter Bear, Forward (Everett, WHL)
Injuries push Carter Bear to the middle of Round 1, but the Canadiens land a future 20 to 25-goal scorer with their first pick. Bear is electric and could fit in perfectly in an elite top-six in Montreal several years from now. He is tenacious and always in pursuit of the puck, the Montreal fanbase will quickly fall in love with him.
17. Montreal Canadiens - Logan Hensler, Defenseman (Wisconsin, NCAA)
With back-to-back picks, the Habs nab a top defenseman to add to their group. Logan Hensler is a promising defender who impressed as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin. With a pair of defenseman at the AHL level (Logan Mailloux and Adam Engstrom) ready to compete for an NHL spot, Hensler gives them another high-ceiling blue liner to develop.
18. Calgary Flames - Braeden Cootes, Forward (Seattle, WHL)
The Flames will sprint to the stage for Braeden Cootes if still available. The Seattle Thunderbirds center is an offensively gifted and creative player, adding some desperately needed skill to their prospect pool.
19. St. Louis Blues - Milton Gastrin, Forward (Modo Jr, SWE-2)
The Blues have a track record for accurately evaluating European talent, and they will add another skilled European skater in the first round of 2025. Milton Gastrin is a slick and speedy forward who impressed in the second-tier Swedish professional league. He's a longer-term project than some others in the first round, but he could pay dividends in St. Louis with proper development.
20. Columbus Blue Jackets - Malcolm Spence, Forward (Erie, OHL)
The Blue Jackets come back with another high-upside forward in Malcolm Spence. Committed to the University of Michigan for the next season, Columbus can keep close tabs on the winger who projects to be a tenacious and never-quitting winger who can score at a reliable clip.
21. Ottawa Senators - Jack Nesbitt, Forward (WIndsor, OHL)
The Senators need forward prospects to supplement their organization, paving the way for Jack Nesbitt to join the Ottawa franchise. The 6'4" center is likely a skilled third-line pivot at the NHL level with the potential to score 20 goals per season. In addition, he's one of the best defensive forwards in this class, which will only draw the Senators closer to the intriguing center.
