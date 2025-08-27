Hurricanes Sign Two Players to PTOs
The Carolina Hurricanes are adding a couple of new names as they start to prepare for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. The Hurricanes announced that they have signed defenseman Oliver Kylington and forward Givani Smith to professional tryout contracts.
Kylington and Smith aren’t yet signing official deals with the Hurricanes, but they will have a chance to compete for roles within the organization throughout training camp and the preseason.
The two have played a combined 388 games at the NHL level with varying degrees of success between the two of them.
Kylington spent the 2024-25 season with the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks playing in 19 games scoring a goal and four assists for five points.
Over the course of his 220-game NHL career, Kylington has scored 18 goals and 42 assists for 60 points from the blue line. Originally a second-round pick (60th overall) of the Calgary Flames in 2015, his best season came in 2021-22.
As a 24-year-old with the Flames, Kylington picked up 31 points (9G-22A) in 73 games played. Now 28, Kylington has dealt with injuries throughout his career and is struggling to find a solid rhythm in the NHL.
Smith appeared in only 13 games during the 2024-25 season between the San Jose Sharks and Avalanche. He didn’t pick up a point with either team at the NHL level.
Over his 168-game career, Smith has suited up for four teams including the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers. Originally a second-round draft pick (46th overall) of the Red Wings in 2016, the 27-year-old has 22 career points (9G-13A) to his name.
The Hurricanes already have a solid lineup on both offense and defense, but every team likes a little extra competition for roster spots.
